Video: Man Drinks From Bottles, Puts Them Back on Shelf to 'Spread Coronavirus'

A video shows a man taking a swig from bottles of soft drink in a supermarket before putting them back on the shelf in order to ‘spread coronavirus’.

The clip features an African-American male carrying out the disgusting act while his friend who is filming him states, “We spraying that shit with coronavirus.”

He wants to be famous. Here you go you POS 😡 #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/QHZHGqxqlu — that terri 🇺🇸 (@terri_____) April 2, 2020

The man drinks from three different bottles during the 18 second video.

A Twitter user posted the video with the words, “He wants to be famous. Here you go you POS.”

The stunt is similar to the recent ‘coronavirus challenge’ which encouraged people to lick toilet seats and other public surfaces to get social media clout.

26-year-old Cody Pfister was arrested on terror charges after he filmed himself licking items on a shelf in Walmart while asking, “Who’s afraid of coronavirus?”

Another YouTuber who licked a toilet seat “raise awareness” of coronavirus subsequently claimed he was in hospital with coronavirus before being banned by Twitter.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

21-year-old “influencer” Ava Louise also posted a video of herself licking the toilet seat on a plane alongside the caption “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.”

Another video shows an African-American man licking a pole on a subway train while a man sat nearby wearing a mask moves away.

