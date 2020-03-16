Video: Man Interrupts Live News Broadcast to Blame Media For Coronavirus Hysteria

Video footage shows a man interrupting a live news broadcast outside a branch of supermarket HEB to accuse the media of being to blame for coronavirus panic buying.

The clip, posted to WorldStar, shows a reporter being interrupted by the irate man as she attempts to hand back to the studio.

However, the cameras keep rolling as the man asserts, “It’s your fault that people are freaking out here, you are all the ones who are at fault.”

“This is no worse than the flu,” he adds, to which the cameraman responds, “You’re the one who is here at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

“I’m reacting to other people’s reactions,” explains the man before adding, “F*ck you, f*ck your boss, f*ck your editors.”

“You’re all scum of the earth, and I don’t even blame the Chinese, I don’t blame them at all, they did everything right, it’s you all that are hyping things up,” the man concludes before walking away.

With restaurants and bars beginning to close their doors throughout the country, panic buying continues to be a problem in some areas.

During his press conference on Sunday, President Donald Trump urged Americans who are hoarding groceries to to “take it easy” and “relax”.

