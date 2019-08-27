Video: Man Sleeps Behind Wheel of Tesla on Busy L.A. Highway

Image Credits: Clint Oliver / CBS Los Angeles.

A man was filmed sleeping behind the wheel as his autonomous vehicle drove along a Los Angeles highway.

Unnerving footage shows the man knocked out as his Tesla’s autopilot feature navigates along Los Angeles’ busy I-5 freeway at around 75 mph.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening, you can’t believe what’s happening,” the man who filmed the incident told CBS Los Angeles.

The man says the driver eventually woke up.

Another driver was also filmed sleeping at the wheel of his Tesla last March, as his car did 75 mph on the interstate.


