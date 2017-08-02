VIDEO: Man Tells Nancy Pelosi "Prison Time Is Coming Soon"

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A man filmed himself delivering an ominous warning to Nancy Pelosi during an encounter in Washington D.C. that left the California congresswoman visibly disturbed.

“Nancy,” the man calls out, extending his hand as Pelosi walks by.

“Hi,” she responds, reciprocating the handshake.

“Prison time is coming soon,” the man says while inches from her face. “Be ready.”

“Mmm,” returns Pelosi.

“Donald Trump. Not much time left,” he calls after the retreating Congresswoman as she is guided away by her aides. “Bad news for you.”

It is unclear what the man meant by his reference to Donald Trump, but invoking the President’s name as many Democrat scandals continue to unfold likely strikes a modicum of agitation into the minds of prominent members of the D.C. Swamp – especially those so close to Hillary Clinton, the Obama administration, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Former DNC head Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) finds herself at the center of an exploding situation surrounding the DNC that could ensnare a slew of House Democrats given the circumstances and implications.

“Congress is advancing an investigation into a growing scandal surrounding IT staffers working for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.), who are accused of stealing sensitive computer equipment from House lawmakers’ offices, according to senior congressional sources who told the Washington Free Beacon the Democratic leader’s refusal to answer questions could ‘merit resignation,'” reports the Free Beacon. “Imran Awan, one of the staffers who worked for Wasserman Schultz and several other Democratic members of Congress, was arrested this week when trying to travel to Pakistan and charged with bank fraud after a months-long investigation that found he wired nearly $300,000 to that country. Several other staffers tied to Awan are the focus of an investigation into claims they stole sensitive equipment and illegally penetrated the House IT network.”

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), chair of the National Security Subcomittee, has called the affair “one of the all-time congressional scandals in the last 30 years.”

Additionally, the President has increased his condemnation of Democrat “obstructionists” for their role in passing Obamacare originally – and keeping the health care-crushing bill alive.

ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction. It is solely up to the 52 Republican Senators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

“ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction,” he wrote in a recent tweet.

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

This will be a very interesting day for HealthCare.The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

“ObamaCare is torturing the American People. The Democrats have fooled the people long enough,” he said. “The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people!”

Senate Democrats voted unanimously to block the repeal of Obamacare, along with three Republicans.

