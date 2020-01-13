Video: Man Who Stopped Church Shooter Receives Medal of Courage

Texas Governor Greg Abbott honored Jack Wilson with a Medal of Courage Monday, after the 71-year-old stopped a potential mass shooting inside a Texas church late last month.

Today I presented the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson. He’s the hero who risked his life to save the lives of others by stopping a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church near Fort Worth. It’s the highest award given to civilians in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/UPaWjmsjTi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 13, 2020

“Today I presented the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson,” Gov. Abbott wrote on social media.

“He’s the hero who risked his life to save the lives of others by stopping a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church near Fort Worth.”

“It’s the highest award given to civilians in Texas. #txlege,” the governor continued.

Wilson sprang into action during a worship service after an armed assailant shot two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth.

The governor had previously congratulated Wilson in person, calling him a “true Texas hero” earlier this month and describing him as a “good guy with a gun who stopped a bad guy with a gun.”

This is the good guy with a gun who stopped a bad guy with a gun at the church in White Settlement. It took 6 seconds. He saved countless lives. He is Jack Wilson and a true Texas hero. pic.twitter.com/kfAv79xcoT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 3, 2020

Following the incident, Wilson, who is a trained firearms instructor, said he was no hero and simply relied on instinct.

“Don’t consider myself a hero at all… Did what I was trained to do,” Wilson said, adding, “I don’t feel like I killed an individual. I feel like I killed evil.”

