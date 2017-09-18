VIDEO: Man With Nazi Armband Takes Knockout Punch to the Face in Seattle

A guy decided to walk around Seattle with a Nazi armband on Sunday, and within one hour of his photo being posted online, he was punched in the face and knocked out, according to Buzzfeed.

Punch a Nazi Seattle edition pic.twitter.com/XtX15gqmwj — Peter Baggenstos MD (@Baggenst0s) September 18, 2017

A photo of the man riding Seattle’s D line, with a red swastika armband, was first posted to Twitter by user @bigotbasher:

#AntiFascistAlert Nazi shit head seen on D line headed to downtown #Seattle Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus pic.twitter.com/ianQUnyCsC — BabyGoose (@bigotbasher) September 17, 2017

As Buzzfeed details, a number of anti-fascist social media accounts quickly got to work trying to identify the roaming neo-Nazi, with a few spotting him on the street in Seattle and claiming he was harassing pedestrians.

