VIDEO: Man With Nazi Armband Takes Knockout Punch to the Face in Seattle

A guy decided to walk around Seattle with a Nazi armband on Sunday, and within one hour of his photo being posted online, he was punched in the face and knocked out, according to Buzzfeed.

A photo of the man riding Seattle’s D line, with a red swastika armband, was first posted to Twitter by user @bigotbasher:

As Buzzfeed details, a number of anti-fascist social media accounts quickly got to work trying to identify the roaming neo-Nazi, with a few spotting him on the street in Seattle and claiming he was harassing pedestrians.

