Video: Man With Suspected Killer Virus Wheeled Away in Huge Box

Bizarre footage has emerged of a man in China, suspected of having the killer coronavirus, being wheeled away to a fate unknown in some kind of huge quarantine box.

The footage shows a man dressed in a hazmat suit, mask and gloves being transported to an ambulance outside the airport in the city of Fuzhou in south-eastern China.

Chinese authorities transporting a person infected with the coronavirus in a box 😂 #ChinaVirus #coronovirus pic.twitter.com/surpfI2sZc — يوسف (@DashtiUsef) January 23, 2020

This all seems perfectly normal, right?

Reports continue to suggest that the deadly coronavirus is out of control in China, and an attempted cover up is underway.

Entire cities are in lockdown and more footage has emerged of people dropping dead in the streets.

As we highlighted yesterday, a biosafety level 4 laboratory that studies the “world’s most dangerous pathogens” is based in Wuhan, leading some to speculate whether the virus was accidentally released.

However, officials say the source of the outbreak was an illegal animal market in Wuhan which sold bats and snakes.



China’s coronavirus, the quarantine, the panic, the facts. And is it a coincidence that it started in the city where China just opened its first bioweapon lab?

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!