Video: Marxist BLM Protest Leader Calls For Black Militia, Revolution

The true face of the organised Black Lives Matter movement reared its head during a protest in London this past weekend, as a protest leader called for an end to capitalism, and the creation of a “black militia” to foment a revolution.

In video obtained by Breitbart News, protesters are seen in marxist paramilitary garb, complete with berets, with the ringleader barking proclamations about how racism “thrives on capitalism”.

Amid chants of “take it to the streets… fuck the police” and “no justice, no peace”, the activist claimed that “The police is no different from the KKK. They stand around and protect statues and buildings instead of people.”

In a further bizarre declaration the woman also decreed that “They need to join the local council and litter pick too.”

After calling for the formation of a “Black Militia”, the woman claimed that “I’m not saying it because I want people to fear and think we’re coming violent.”

“What we’re saying is: you push we push, you fight we fight. Peace is not peace until you recognise our life, and we’re not gonna lay down anymore,” she added, further proclaiming that there is “one solution: revolution!”

The activist also denied that the BLM movement is anti-semitic for supporting a free Palestine, but commanded “Don’t let no Jewish man create a way to be unheard, to make you unheard. Silence is violence, if we keep silent we are also a part of that oppression.”

As has been routinely noted, Marx was a full on racist anti-semite so, accordingly, BLM’s openly marxist stance has come under scrutiny:

Karl Marx was a virulent racist and an anti-Semite. pic.twitter.com/VWD1ll3xRQ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 8, 2017

"We are trained Marxists."

— BLM co-founderpic.twitter.com/Cn2mqCXjuW — Bubette Salam (@BubetteS) June 18, 2020

