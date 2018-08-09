Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

Video footage shows a masked Antifa thug smashing a security guard over the head with a megaphone as a group of irate leftists attempt to storm Portland City Hall.

The chaos began when the group showed up to protest claims of police brutality during a counter-demonstration against the Patriot Prayer group on Saturday.

“One demonstrator, who was masked and wearing a baseball helmet, smashed a security guard over the head repeatedly with a megaphone. The guard was seen afterward clutching a bag of ice, a bruise beginning to form on his cheek,” reports the Oregonian.

The group also later attacked a woman, City Hall security chief Dorothy Elmore, who said she was struck by a protester in the arm.

The irony of leftists complaining about being injured by police while some in their group simultaneously attacked and injured people who had nothing to do with the demonstration appeared to be lost on them.

Proving once again why Antifa wear masks – so they can commit violent crimes – the individual responsible for the assault made sure to hide his face.

The mainstream media still largely refuses to accurately report that Antifa is a violent organization which attacks innocent people, despite the group being designated as a terrorist outfit by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Eric Clanton, the Antifa professor who smashed a man in the head with a bike lock during a free speech rally in Berkeley last year, causing serious injury, just struck a probation deal and will avoid jail despite committing a violent assault that could have resulted in the death of his victim.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

'We Need More Banning': Weekly Standard Calls For More Big Tech Censorship In Wake Of Alex Jones Purge

‘We Need More Banning’: Weekly Standard Calls For More Big Tech Censorship In Wake Of Alex Jones Purge

U.S. News
Comments
"Heavily Armed" Muslim Extremists Arrested In NM; Trained 11 Children To Commit School Shootings

“Heavily Armed” Muslim Extremists Arrested In NM; Trained 11 Children To Commit School Shootings

U.S. News
Comments

Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller is Now Implicated in Collusion and Soft Coup Attempt

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Panicking: Warns of ‘Unsettling’ Signs Dems Are Losing Hispanic Voters to Trump

U.S. News
Comments

‘Forbidden Information’: Alex Jones Launches Nationwide Grassroots Campaign

U.S. News
Comments

Comments