Security camera footage shows a massive horde descending upon an toilet paper aisle amid the Coronavirus chaos.

The footage shot at an Aldi store, which is a discount supermarket, in Melbourne, Australia, shows a mob descending zombie-style on freshly stocked toilet paper:

This video reveals how easily society can collapse into violent, tribal mobs at the first hint of mass hysteria – and why it’s critical to be well prepared before panic strikes.


Tune in as Alex Jones & Tucker Carlson join forces to tell President Trump to stop screwing around and take charge of the Coronavirus situation. Americans want leadership, not just politics!

