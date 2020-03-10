Security camera footage shows a massive horde descending upon an toilet paper aisle amid the Coronavirus chaos.

The footage shot at an Aldi store, which is a discount supermarket, in Melbourne, Australia, shows a mob descending zombie-style on freshly stocked toilet paper:

Alexa, why am I a misanthrope?pic.twitter.com/0D1ePKG7oe — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) March 10, 2020

This video reveals how easily society can collapse into violent, tribal mobs at the first hint of mass hysteria – and why it’s critical to be well prepared before panic strikes.



