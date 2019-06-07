VIDEO: Massive migrant mob WALKS AROUND border wall

There’s a big beautiful border wall in Arizona, and the illegal immigrants who walk right around it are gladly turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents to begin their new life in the land of opportunity.

Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday. The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized. For HD video: https://t.co/SMOPKTNt3g pic.twitter.com/BpasR5NHIx — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 5, 2019

“Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday,” CBP Arizona posted to Twitter Wednesday. “The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized.”

The night vision footage shows a steady stream of dark spots winding through the sagebrush and around the end of the large barrier, and on to U.S. soil. They’re then given a free ride to an immigration processing center, where they will claim asylum, before they’re released into the country to await a hearing on their case, months or years in the future.

Most don’t bother to show back up for court.

The CBP video illustrates both the effectiveness of a large wall on the border, as well as loopholes in the law that will allow 1 million illegal immigrants into the U.S. in fiscal year 2019 alone, with no way to track those people or ensure their asylum claims are legitimate.

“I tell you what they are doing with those people is the majority of them are being released in the United States hoping that they show up for their court date, and the percentages are very, very low of what does show up,” Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told One America News.

“Obviously, these people are being apprehended, which sounds great. But what a lot of people are not reporting on or failing to report is these large numbers that are being detained are also being released in the country and that is a huge problem,” he said.



It’s a crisis Trump has used virtually every option available to address, from military intervention to emergency funding to construct a wall. The president most recently threatened to impose tariffs as early as next week on $350 billion in imports from Mexico if leaders there don’t “step up to the plate” to help address the thousands of illegal immigrants moving through the country to the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

Those talks began Wednesday and continued Thursday, as members of the Senate huddled to discuss the strategy.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News tariffs are no fun, but the crisis at the border is unbearable.

“If tariffs is what it takes to get Mexico to do better on their side of the border, I’m all for tariffs,” he said. “Trump’s not the problem, Mexico’s the problem. Republicans are not the problem, Democrats won’t vote to change the laws.

“Why do we have a million people coming here from Central America? They know that if you read a card claiming asylum, you’re entitled to a hearing. It takes three or four years to get a hearing. We don’t have enough bed space, so we let you go. So all you got to do is claim asylum,” he said.

“I got a bill that says you have to claim asylum in your home country or Mexico. No longer can you claim asylum here, we ship you back if you try to claim asylum on our soil,” Graham continued. “If you bring a small child with you, we can’t send that child back. We’re going to change that law, 90 percent of this will stop.

“But Mexico provides buses to these people,” he said. “President Trump didn’t create this problem, our laws are broken. As long as you can claim asylum in the United States and never be deported after you make the claim they will come forever. We’re on track to have a million people come over this fiscal year. We’ve doubled in 2019 the problem we had in 2018.”

Like Graham, Del Cueto blamed inaction in Congress and Mexico aiding and abetting migrant caravans for fueling the border crisis. The union boss said Trump’s efforts to build a wall are helpful, but it will ultimately take cooperation from Democrats to solve the underlying issues.

“With the funding for the wall, obviously it’s helpful because it can funnel where we want the groups to go, but the big issue is going to be the law itself allows these individuals to come in to the United States and claim asylum and they’re being released,” he said.

“So at this point, even the wall, though very hopeful and very helpful, is not going to be the be-all end-all unless Congress decides to help us with a lot of these laws.”