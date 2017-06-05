Video: Maxine Waters Triggered Over Russia Question

A reporter completely triggered Maxine Waters when he asked if she thought the Democrats focus too much on the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Waters replied by emphasizing that, “Russia is not our friend. They are undermining our Democracy by hacking into our elections.”

The reporter then asked, “When you say Russia is not our friend, was Obama mistaken to forge military cooperation with Russia in Syria?”

“You and I have a different agenda young man, I’m out to impeach this president. Get that straight,” Waters said with a raised voice as she began shaking her finger at the man.

She continued, “I’m out here to impeach the president, I’m not going to be diverted by people who are Obama haters.”

Waters then smacked the reporter’s hand and microphone away and angrily walked off.