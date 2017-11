Megyn Kelly pulled out her best Shania Twain costume for NBC’s country-themed Halloween on Tuesday, even performing Twain’s hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

Kelly’s costume imitated Twain’s look from the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” music video, including the black top hat, corset, and thigh high boots.

When Kelly was introduced on the “Today Show” for their Halloween special, she came out performing the song, complete with awkward hip shaking and microphone grabbing.

