VIDEO: Merkel grimaces after Trump says ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

Did the Syrian refugee-loving German Chancellor Angela Merkel grimace after President Trump linked terrorism to radical Islam?
During a joint press conference in the White House today, Trump said, “Our two countries must continue to work together to protect our people from radical Islamic terrorism.”
A moment after Trump uttered the words — and Merkel received the translation — she sighed, her face went tight and she appeared to shake her head.
Watch:
#Merkel appears 2 shake head at #Trump's raising of 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'. pic.twitter.com/xikRcJ8zlg
— Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) March 17, 2017