VIDEO: Merkel grimaces after Trump says ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

Did the Syrian refugee-loving German Chancellor Angela Merkel grimace after President Trump linked terrorism to radical Islam?

During a joint press conference in the White House today, Trump said, “Our two countries must continue to work together to protect our people from radical Islamic terrorism.”

A moment after Trump uttered the words — and Merkel received the translation — she sighed, her face went tight and she appeared to shake her head.

Watch:


