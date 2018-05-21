Video: Merkel Sued Over Migrant Crisis

On Friday the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party announced that they have taken out a lawsuit against chancellor Angela Merkel over her decision to open Germany’s borders to refugees in 2015.

Members of the AfD motivated the party’s action against Merkel in a press conference:

[2:21 minutes] “The Federal Government is bound by law and order. This is completely clear; this is the division of power. The Federal Government cannot say, now we find that one law is convenient, and the other less convenient.

Read more