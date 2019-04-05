VIDEO: Migrant Clips Barbed Wire Off U.S. Border Fence In Broad Daylight

A Twitter user shared video on Wednesday of a migrant “clipping” down the barbed wire just recently added to the metal fence at our border separating Calexico and Mexicali.

“Crossing from Mexicali to Calexico and we found this happening on the border,” Ashley Nicole tweeted. “Not only is he clipping the wire but he’s had enough time to add a ladder THAT REACHES THE TOP OF THE FENCE.. WE NEED BORDER SECURITY.”

The video clearly shows the man cutting the barbed wire with a heavy duty wire cutter.

Crossing from Mexicali to Calexico and we found this happening on the border. Not only is he clipping the wire but he's had enough time to add a ladder THAT REACHES THE TOP OF THE FENCE.. WE NEED BORDER SECURITY.#MAGA @realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/HPTorSA7OH — Ashley Nicole (@anva94) April 3, 2019

President Trump is scheduled to visit Calexico on Friday.



Alex Jones and callers discuss how Texas Governor Greg Abbott must be ready to take action and defend the southern border, with or without permission from the federal government or President Trump.