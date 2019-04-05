VIDEO: Migrant Clips Barbed Wire Off U.S. Border Fence In Broad Daylight

A Twitter user shared video on Wednesday of a migrant “clipping” down the barbed wire just recently added to the metal fence at our border separating Calexico and Mexicali.

“Crossing from Mexicali to Calexico and we found this happening on the border,” Ashley Nicole tweeted. “Not only is he clipping the wire but he’s had enough time to add a ladder THAT REACHES THE TOP OF THE FENCE.. WE NEED BORDER SECURITY.”

The video clearly shows the man cutting the barbed wire with a heavy duty wire cutter.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Calexico on Friday.


Alex Jones and callers discuss how Texas Governor Greg Abbott must be ready to take action and defend the southern border, with or without permission from the federal government or President Trump.


Related Articles

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

U.S. News
Comments

Sharpton Emerges as 2020 Kingmaker as Dems Compete For His Approval

U.S. News
comments

Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay For Police Overtime

U.S. News
comments

Full-Term Abortion Clinic Injures Woman During Botched Abortion – Report

U.S. News
comments

Comments