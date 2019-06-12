VIDEO: Migrants Loiter On Downtown San Antonio Streets

With nowhere to go, dozens of illegal immigrants who’ve made it 300 miles into the United States hang out on San Antonio streets overnight while waiting for buses to disperse them into other parts of the country. Watch the compelling Infowars footage below.

Also check out our other great reports of the African migrant invasion in the heart of Texas.

Infowars cameras were rolling in San Antonio, Texas, as hundreds of illegal immigrants from Ebola-stricken regions of Africa were continually loaded on to Greyhound buses to be shipped to other parts of the country:

Infowars’ Greg Reese documents the movement of illegal immigrants in San Antonio, Texas as the organization in charge of assisting them marches the masses to a church under the cover of darkness:

Owen Shroyer spoke with San Antonio city Health Official Colleen Bridger on the possibility of the ebola virus being carried into our country from migrants from Africa:

Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer ask San Antonio residents what they think about the Ebola Relocation Center:


