VIDEO: Migrants Storm The Beaches Of Sicily

Police are searching for dozens of migrants who landed on a Sicilian beach via boat. The alarm was raised by sunbathers after the migrants rushed past them on the beach in Giallonardo.

Dozens of migrants were filmed disembarking the boat on Wednesday before rushing across the sand. Beachgoers can be seen running towards them. Discarded clothing, reportedly left by the migrants, is visible.