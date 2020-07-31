VIDEO: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Tells Rape Victims Not To Call Cops, Call Therapists Instead

“One night I confronted him very calm about a lie he had just told me straight to my face (sic). What happened next was a rage that I had never witnessed to that magnitude. He was becoming a person I had never seen before. The next morning, he came into the room I was sleeping in. I was laying across the bed with my headphones on, listening to podcast on my phone. He said he was about to leave town for the weekend and told me to take the trash out (sic). Given the explosive outrage that occurred the night before, I just should shook my head yes. I didn’t look up at him or saying anything (sic). That is when he tried to drag me off the bed by my legs and feet, screaming ‘b-tch you answer when I am talking to you. I said take out the trash, you’re a bad guest’ (even though we were living in the same place) (sic). He kept trying to drag me off the bed, telling me to get the f-ck out of his house, over and over. I froze. He had to leave and get on the plane. He knocked the shoe off my foot and told me I better be gone when he gets back (which was in two days).”

Because of the explosive nature and timing of the accusations, Minnesota’s Democrat Party was forced to launch an investigation into the allegation. They appointed a local attorney who had links to the state party. Unsurprisingly, the attorney hired by the Democrat Party found Monahan’s abuse claim unsubstantiated.