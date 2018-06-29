Video: Mob Of Reporters Angrily Yell At Trump About Maryland Shooting

Image Credits: Screenshot.

This is, apparently, how journalism is conducted in 2018 – aggressively yelling at The President from across the White House lawn as he arrives back from other duties:

Angry reporters seem to have adopted the Jim Acosta method of journalism, making themselves the center of attention by yelling out agenda driven questions at incredibly inappropriate times.

Some believe that the main protagonist was CNN analyst Brian Karem:

Of course, by this point Trump had already released a statement, which was publicly available:

CNN and others were quick to blame Trump for the shooting at Maryland daily newspaper The Capital Gazette, claiming, without any evidence or having details, that the attack was driven by Trump’s anti-media rhetoric.

In reality, it emerged that the gunman’s vendetta against the newspaper stretched back seven years and had nothing whatsoever to do with Trump.

Mmmmm never mind, blame Trump anyway because… deranged:


Related Articles

Report Throws Water on ‘Blue Wave’

Report Throws Water on ‘Blue Wave’

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Blames Trump For Newspaper Shooting That Had Nothing to Do With Him

CNN Blames Trump For Newspaper Shooting That Had Nothing to Do With Him

U.S. News
Comments

Fake News: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spreads Hoax Stats on U.S. Mass Shootings

U.S. News
Comments

Michael Moore: We Have to ‘Put Our Bodies on the Line’ to Stop Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Hope Hicks should replace John Kelly as White House chief of staff

U.S. News
Comments

Comments