Video: Mob Of Reporters Angrily Yell At Trump About Maryland Shooting

This is, apparently, how journalism is conducted in 2018 – aggressively yelling at The President from across the White House lawn as he arrives back from other duties:

"Can you please talk to us about the dead reporters in Annapolis?" “Do you have any words of condolence for the families, Mr. President?” "Why are you walking away?" Pres. Trump does not comment when asked about the deadly Maryland newsroom shooting.https://t.co/5ZcmEVQW9z pic.twitter.com/heIzI7S4Ck — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018

Angry reporters seem to have adopted the Jim Acosta method of journalism, making themselves the center of attention by yelling out agenda driven questions at incredibly inappropriate times.

Listen to this unhinged mob.

They don't want his reaction, which he already made public. They want to grandstand in the wake of a horrific massacre and still-unfolding investigation.

Listen. https://t.co/NenmPmJvm8 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 28, 2018

Some believe that the main protagonist was CNN analyst Brian Karem:

The guy screaming in this video sounds like it’s CNN analyst Brian Karem. pic.twitter.com/zSHBd4ysUC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 28, 2018

Of course, by this point Trump had already released a statement, which was publicly available:

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

CNN and others were quick to blame Trump for the shooting at Maryland daily newspaper The Capital Gazette, claiming, without any evidence or having details, that the attack was driven by Trump’s anti-media rhetoric.

The shooting today in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland cannot reasonably be separated from the President's mission to villainize the press as "the enemy of the American people." — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 28, 2018

I'm getting my oil changed in Maryland watching local coverage of the #Annapolis shooting. I teach journalism students. The anti-press rhetoric of the right & the president can't be separated from this violence — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) June 28, 2018

In reality, it emerged that the gunman’s vendetta against the newspaper stretched back seven years and had nothing whatsoever to do with Trump.

There doesn't appear to be a connection to Trump's rhetoric based on what's available online by the Capital Gazette shooting suspect. His bizarre feud with the paper goes back to at least 2011. — Matt Ford (@fordm) June 29, 2018

NBC News: The shooting suspect's name is JARROD RAMOS. 38 years old. He was identified by multiple law enforcement officials to NBC News. He had sued the paper in 2012 for defamation. Case was tossed by a judge. @Tom_Winter @MSNBC — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) June 29, 2018

Wow, so wild, reckless, Trump-centric speculation was wild and reckless?! https://t.co/u7ny0BAOrJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2018

The alleged shooter had a deranged, obsessive grudge with this particular newspaper dating back years. Condolences to everyone desperately disappointed to find that they can’t connect this to their favorite national political narrative. You’ll have to wait till the next shooting — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 29, 2018

Mmmmm never mind, blame Trump anyway because… deranged:

This is Trump’s fault https://t.co/np37nhNmAR — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) June 28, 2018

Here is the state of American hell in 2018: We're hoping this is a spree killing by a disgruntled man with easy access to deadly weapons like we see every week and have decided to accept as normal, bc the alternative is that it's a Trump-endorsed vigilante attack on the press. — David Klion 🔥 (@DavidKlion) June 28, 2018

Question for President @realDonaldTrump – Has today's shooting of #journalists in #Annapolis caused you to reflect on past statements labeling the media the "enemy of the people" #FakeNews and the "opposition party"?https://t.co/V0OSDzV0Ay — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) June 28, 2018

There will be thoughts and prayers. Silence from many politicians. No action. And in comment threads, a lot of our neighbors, co-workers and relatives will say anonymously that reporters deserved it b/c they're "fake news", "lamestream media" and so, "enemies of the people." https://t.co/qjEWZnTK10 — Neela Banerjee (@neelaeast) June 28, 2018

Fox 5 DC has turned the Annapolis Cap Gazette shooting into Trump's fault, and Sen. Van Hollen wants new gun rules in a state that already has very strict rules… — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) June 28, 2018