Video: Mob of Teens Savagely Beat 15-year-old Girl in NY

Surveillance footage in New York City captured the moment a group of teens ganged up on and attacked a 15-year-old girl, stealing her shoes in the process.

The video taken from local shops was circulated on social media by the NYPD, who are asking for help identifying the attackers.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

“The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the disturbing attack on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights Thursday,” reports NBC New York.

An NYPD commanding officer shared the footage on Twitter, calling it an “OUTRAGE.”

“This is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children,” he wrote. “One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community.”

Anyone with information on the brazen daytime beating is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.



Alex Jones breaks down how gangster ‘thug’ rap culture was designed and disseminated by the Central Intelligence Agency to break up the black American family, corrupt the minds of young people, and create a toxic culture that they could then pretend to save the U.S. citizenry from.

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!