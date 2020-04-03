Video: Mob Violently Chases Police Away After Authorities Try to Close Mosque

A video out of Karachi, Pakistan shows a violent mob chasing away a police car after authorities tried to shut down a local mosque as part of social distancing rules.

The clip shows a mob of hundreds of men pursuing the police cruiser while screaming and hurling rocks at the car.

“Today when police reportedly tried to stop a Friday prayer congregation at a mosque forcibly in #Karachi’s Liaquatabad, residents reacted violently,” tweeted journalist Zia Ur Rehman.

Today when police reportedly tried to stop a Friday prayer congregation at a mosque forcibly in #Karachi’s Liaquatabad, residents reacted violently. #lockdown #SocialDistancing . pic.twitter.com/1MaNI0Am6W — Zia Ur Rehman (@zalmayzia) April 3, 2020

Another clip shows one of the officers wearing a mask being manhandled by the crowd.

More from Karachi as Police try to stop Friday prayers at Mosquepic.twitter.com/ICftdDZMWA — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) April 3, 2020

According to the Business Recorder, “An Imam of a mosque in Liaquatabad area was holding Friday congregation prayers despite a ban imposed by the government from 12 noon to 3 pm. A large number of people also gathered in the mosque to offer Friday prayers.”

The Imam then incited the mob to attack the police, causing them to flee “in a bid to save their lives.”

A larger contingent of officers later reached the site and arrested the Imam along with three other people.

As we previously highlighted, Muslim migrants living in Europe’s “sensitive” ghettos have also largely ignored the lockdown measures.

The situation is so dire that a top government official in France suggested not enforcing the law in migrant-heavy areas and keeping shops open in order to prevent riots.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!