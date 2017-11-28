700 years after the start of the Renaissance and this is where we’ve arrived?

If this is what we call high culture – an endless parade of meaningless debris that promises nothing and delivers nothing.

What does this say about our society? What does this say about our contribution to the grand tapestry of mankind’s collective achievement?

We musn’t feel ashamed to call out abstract modern art for precisely what it is.

A wretched, ugly manifestation of post-modernism.

An insult to our heritage. A desecration of our human potential.

