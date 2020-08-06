VIDEO: Mom’s Organic Employee Allegedly Discriminates Against Hispanic Woman With Health Issues For Refusing Mask

At one point, Prudencio explained that she shopped at the store days prior and was not asked to leave for not wearing a mask, eventually remarking “What is the problem with you people?”

The manager appeared to construe this as a racial insult, and told Prudencio “Now that’s being offensive, now you need to leave.”

“You started it,” said Prudencio. “You told me that I cannot shop because I have a medical condition.”

Eventually, Prudencio attempted to argue that she had already touched the groceries in her cart, potentially covering them with COVID-19 in the process of shopping while unmasked, and suggested it did not make sense to force her to leave without purchasing the groceries if public health was the manager’s concern.

As the argument continued, the manager eventually deferred to the World Health Organization, and appeared believe it was a law enforcement body in the United States capable of punishing his business for serving unmasked Virginians.

“You know what? If the World Health Organization, if the health department were to come in and see people walking around, in line without a mask, we’d get in trouble,” said the manager.