Video: MSM Attempts To Frame Young Man For Hate Crime

The MSM echo chamber claims MAGA-hat-wearing teens harassed and bullied a Native American man outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Video has since surfaced proving the high school kids did not harass the man and that he actually walked into the crowd of teenagers and banged his drum in their faces.

Despite the facts being brought to light, MSM refuses to admit their eagerness to label the young Trump supporters as racist was premature and wrong.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:

