Video: MSM Attempts To Frame Young Man For Hate Crime

The MSM echo chamber claims MAGA-hat-wearing teens harassed and bullied a Native American man outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Video has since surfaced proving the high school kids did not harass the man and that he actually walked into the crowd of teenagers and banged his drum in their faces.

Despite the facts being brought to light, MSM refuses to admit their eagerness to label the young Trump supporters as racist was premature and wrong.

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


Related Articles

1984: MAGA Kid Was Persecuted For Committing "Facecrime"

1984: MAGA Kid Was Persecuted For Committing “Facecrime”

U.S. News
Comments
The Vice President’s Men

The Vice President’s Men

U.S. News
Comments

SNL Writer Offers Oral Sex For Anyone Who Punches MAGA Kid

U.S. News
comments

Limbaugh: NRO Pushed Covington Hoax to Win ‘Approval of the Mainstream Media’

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘The World Is Going to End in 12 Years if We Don’t Address Climate Change’

U.S. News
comments

Comments