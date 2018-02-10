Video: MSM Parrots Dem Talking Points About Nunes Memo

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

This week in the media, pundits and anchors repeated a claim by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff that the Nunes memo “cherry-picked” information.

During a CNN interview on February 2, Schiff, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, asserted that the Nunes memo “cherry-picked” information about the FISA warrant the FBI obtained to spy on Carter Page.

“What it ends up delivering is criticism of a single FISA application involving Carter Page and its renewals that cherry-picks information,” Schiff said to anchor Wolf Blitzer.

