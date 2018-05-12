Video: MSNBC Host Jokes About Choking Sarah Sanders

While bemoaning during Friday’s Deadline: White House about the lack of decency and civility in light of White House staffer Kelly Sadler’s ugly comment about Republican Senator John McCain (AZ), MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace joked to White House correspondent Kristen Welker about choking White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

If that wasn’t enough, MSNBC contributor John Heilemann hailed White House reporters for doing “valiant work” in press briefings exposing the White House’s lies and Wallace’s fellow McCain/Palin campaign aide Steve Schmidt ruled that Sanders is worse than Baghdad Bob.

Going to Welker on the topic of Sanders ducking questions about Sadler suggesting McCain’s take on Gina Haspel’s CIA nomination didn’t matter because he’s “dying anyway,” Wallace quipped: “Kristen Welker, how do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck? Why can’t she just say if a staffer said that, we’re going to get to the bottom of it and she’ll be fired?”

