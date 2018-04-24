Video: MSNBC Host Scarborough Says White House Physician Is 'Like Hitler's Doctor'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough told viewers Monday that the President’s physician ‘sounds like Hitler’s doctor’, in an effort to derail the former Navy physician’s nomination by Trump for secretary of veterans’ affairs.

Dr Ronny Jackson, an Iraq War veteran, has been nominated by Trump to succeed David Shulkin, but is facing allegations, according to anonymous sources cited by CBS, of creating “a hostile work environment,” as well as “excessive drinking on the job and improperly dispensing meds.”

This provided enough ammunition for Joe Scarborough and his motley crew to attempt a character assassination, based mainly on Jackson, who was also Barack Obama’s doctor, issuing Trump a clean bill of health earlier in the year.

Morning Joe mocks ‘shameful’ VA Nominee After Allegations. Scarborough joked that when Jackson said Trump had great genes & that he might live to be 200 years old, if he changed his diet, sounded like Hitler’s doctor. pic.twitter.com/kTXQoGk5jB — 🇺🇸 Trump Russia™🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) April 24, 2018

“You don’t have to be one of those people that work at circuses that look, ‘Hey, I can guess your weight,’ to know that Donald Trump weighs a hell of a lot more than 239 pounds. That was embarrassing,” Scarborough said, suggesting that Jackson lied about the president’s weight.

“The topper of it all, the pièce de résistance was when he said, and it sounded like Hitler’s doctor, I’m sorry. ‘You know what, his genes are so good,'” Scarborough continued.

“If Hitler’s doctor had a Brooklyn accent,” Scarborough mockingly continued, adding “‘His genes are so good. He could live to be 200 years old.'”

Scarborough’s wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski threw in her two cents, suggesting that a “sucking” sound could be heard as Jackson spoke to the press about Trump’s health in January.

“That display about the president’s health I thought was quite incredible,” she said.

More cutting edge journalism from MSNBC’s finest.

Back in January Morning Joe, as well as CNN’s Don Lemon refused to accept Jackson’s medical analysis of the president, accusing the physician, who has been a White House doctor since 2006, of being a ‘Trump fanboy’.