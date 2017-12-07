Video: MSNBC Panel Decrees Trump's Dry-Mouth Is A 'Mental Impairment'

Another day, another declaration by the hosts and guests on MSNBC’s Morning Joe that the President is mentally unstable, this time for having dry-mouth during a speech.

After playing a clip of Trump speaking more clearly in the 1980’s, the panel then wildly speculated about the President’s mental health, owing to the fact that he slurred a couple of words:

“I don’t know what the cause of it is,” said analyst Steve Schmidt, before going on to discuss the President’s mental faculties and fitness.

“And it doesn’t get any better when you see clear impairments. I don’t know. Is that a tooth problem? Is that something else? … We don’t have updates on his health, we don’t know what’s going on,” Schmidt added.

“This is the man who commands America’s nuclear arsenal, and that video, that speech, that impairment is chilling,” Schmidt declared.

“This is not the person that we knew even three years ago. … There’s a remarkable change,” said host Joe Scarborough, before going on to state, once again, that he thinks Trump has dementia.

“He seemed like he was almost hanging on to the prompter and hanging on to the words,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “Something, I don’t know. … There was a struggle happening.”

“When you consider his age, his physical condition, he does not look in great physical shape and hasn’t for some time,” chimed in Daily Beast columnist Mike Barnicle.

“The anxiety, the worry, the burden of knowing that Bob Mueller and the special prosecutor is out there investigating nearly every aspect of his life and his family’s financial life and the fact that you know, he doesn’t really know the mechanics, the nuts and bolts of what he’s talking about a lot of times.” Barnicle continued.

The White House responded to the questions about Trump’s slurred speech, saying the president had a dry mouth, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

It is a daily ritual now on Morning Joe, the rest of MSNBC, and the rest of the fake news media to suggest that the President is mentally unstable. They have been doing it every day for months.