Video: MSNBC STILL pushing 'Trump To Blame For Scalise Shooting' Angle

MSNBC is STILL giving air time to Democrats who are pushing the talking point that President Trump is to blame for the shooting of Republican representative Steve Scalise earlier this month by an unhinged Bernie Sanders supporter.

In a segment on MSNBC’s “All In,” Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison told host Chris Hayes that the President’s rhetoric was to blame for the shooting.

Ellison accused Trump of creating a “culture of incivility” where people can “go off the rails.”

Ellison also accused Trump of fueling some of the “ugliest, most pernicious elements in our society.”

“There are folks who want to make the connection between that rhetoric and violence as well, and I wonder if you feel like it applies in both directions, or is the president doing something unique?” Hayes asked Ellison.

The Democrat replied “What I think is when the president says ‘punch them in the face,’ ‘carry them out in a stretcher,’ he creates a culture of incivility which sort of lets anybody who’s loosely hinged to reality just sort of go off the rails.”

When Hayes pointed out that Trump made those comments a year ago while campaigning, not while in office, Ellison responded “Yeah, he did, but he has not really renounced them in office, either.”

“I know Steve Scalise, and I pray for his family every day, but I will tell you that the head of state ought to counsel civility, ought to tell people that we’re not going to allow problems to be solved with guns and with street violence, and that’s what the president should be doing.” Ellison exclaimed.

in the days following the targeted shooting of Republicans, MSNBC aired programming that explicitly blamed Trump for the incident.

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), who is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, told the hosts of Morning Joe “I would argue the president has unleashed, partially, again not in anyway totally, but partially to blame for the demons that have been unleashed.”

Morning Joe co-hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski also attempted to blame the shooting on Trump, and what they described as “fake news” on the internet and social media.

“I think, very carefully, we have to talk about the added dynamic here because you have the right and left, the extremes on the right and the left,” Brzezinski said. “You have fake news, you have conspiracy theorists who are really muddying the waters, and we have become desensitized.”

“We also have a president who pushes fake news and conspiracy theories, from birtherism to promoting violence on the campaign trail — this is the new dynamic here,” Brzezinski exclaimed. “I’m not putting anything squarely on the president, but I have to say that this is the new added dynamic to what is a very dangerous climate.”

MSNBC continues to blame Trump and the alternative media, while completely ignoring their own fake news output and obsessive relentless anti-Trump rhetoric. The shooting was carried out by a leftist who was clearly radicalized by the incessant mainstream media obsession with painting the President as a tyrant and hyping conspiracy theories about collusion with Russia when officials have testified under oath that there is zero evidence of such occurrences.