Double Standard: MSNBC's Brzezinski Kicks 'BS' Michael Wolff Off Morning Joe, But Previously Praised Him

Image Credits: YouTube screenshot.

Just a couple of weeks further down the line, fake gossip author Michael Wolff is now being dismissed as ‘BS’ by the lefty media.

In the latest instance, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski cut short an interview with Wolff after he refused to acknowledge spreading fake rumors about a Trump official.

Brzezinski and her panel of guests could not get Wolff to take responsibility for slandering UN Ambassador Nikki Haley by saying that she is actually having an affair with the President, an accusation that is based on… absolutely nothing.

“You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman; it’s disgraceful,” Brzezinski told Wolff.

Wolf attempted to exorcise himself from any blame whatsoever, saying that Haley was “denying what she hasn’t been accused of.”

“Certainly I didn’t accuse her of this,” Wolff said, even though he has done exactly that.

Brzezinski realised that even MSNBC viewers would see through Wolff’s outright lying, and kicked him off the show.

“C’mon, are you kidding? You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe.’ We don’t BS here.” Brzezinski said.

Well… one could say many many things about that statement.

But the question remains, why were these same news anchors, including Brzezinski herself, and her husband Joe Scarborough, giving Wolff airtime last month, even though they admitted much of what he was saying about Trump was pure conjecture and outright lies?

Brzezinski said of Wolff’s book that “The spirit of it was completely true.”

Scarborough, meanwhile, suggested that “Criticism of Michael’s book, though, is that he doesn’t get everything exactly right. That’s what happens when you interview 1,000 different people, and everybody comes from their own version.”

Regular Morning Joe guest John Heilemann said of Wolff’s book “It does ring true to a lot of people who’ve reported closely on this White House, including me.”

But Morning Joe doesn’t do BS.

Wolff himself hit back at the MSNBC hosts Thursday, saying that “It really would be hard to gossip more eagerly off camera than Mika and Joe gossip.”

Fake news begets fake news.


Related Articles

Barack Obama Was So Bad That Donald Trump Had To Run For Office

Barack Obama Was So Bad That Donald Trump Had To Run For Office

Hot News
Comments
Formula 1 Grid Girls Now Unemployed Because "Feminists Think They Know Best"

Formula 1 Grid Girls Now Unemployed Because “Feminists Think They Know Best”

Hot News
Comments

VIDEO: President Trump Delivers Address At Congressional Institute In West Virginia

Hot News
Comments

All Inmates in NY State Prisons to Get Free Tablets

Hot News
Comments

Shock Video: Crazy Liberals React To Trump’s State Of The Union

Hot News
Comments

Comments