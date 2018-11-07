Video: MSNBC's Scarborough Shocked That Americans Support "Overtly Bigoted, Racist" Trump

Image Credits: White House.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough spent the morning expressing shock that Americans would support President Trump by essentially handing the Republican Party a seal of approval in the mideterm elections.

While Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, the GOP bested the historical average for midterm elections, prompting Trump to declare a “big victory”.

The Morning Joe crew were apoplectic that the results did not represent the so called ‘blue wave’ they had been predicting for months.

“A lot of Americans decided to go out and vote,” Scarborough said, adding “to support a man who spent the last month of the campaign not making subtle appeals to racism, but making overtly bigoted racist statements, attacking brown people, attacking people who were the others.”

“And you could look at the lies. Again, this is — what was he lying about? The answer? Everything.” Scarborough continued.

The host then repeated the attack on Trump and those who supported him in the midterms.

“And I do sit here this morning and I do wonder how do you exactly square that in your mind that you went out specifically to support a guy that gained the praise of David Duke, that gained the praise of white nationalists that acted the way he did in the last month of the campaign?” he said.

The President followed up his ‘victory’ tweet with another promising that those Republicans who refused to get on board with his agenda would be disappearing soon:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

GOP Video Mocks Dems For "Blue Wave" That Never Appeared

GOP Video Mocks Dems For “Blue Wave” That Never Appeared

U.S. News
Comments
Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

Trump’s Republicans Beat Historical Average for Midterm Elections

U.S. News
Comments

Barack Obama’s Risks Turn Into Losses for Democrats

U.S. News
comments

Van Jones on Election Results: My Heart is Breaking!

U.S. News
comments

Now That America Has Given The Crazies Control Of The House, They Plan To Hit Trump With A Wave Of Subpoenas

U.S. News
comments

Comments