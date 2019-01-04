Video: Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Runs Away from Reporters After Calling to Impeach 'Motherf***er' Trump

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib refused to take questions from reporters Friday after video surfaced of her declaring she would “go in and impeach the motherf**ker,” referring to President Donald Trump.

In video posted to social media, Tlaib (D-MI), who was sworn into Congress Thursday, is seen attempting to avoid a throng of reporters who asked if she stood by her impeachment remarks.

On Thursday, Tlaib was caught on video telling a group of supporters at a MoveOn function about a conversation she had with her son regarding bullies.

From Mediaite:

Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.” And then she said, “’Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

After running away from journalists, Rep. Tlaib took to Twitter later Friday to declare she did indeed stand by her comments.

She also claimed President Trump’s presidency represented a “constitutional crisis.”

Tlaib’s calls for impeachment would represent a radicalization of the Democrat party, if not for the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with Today also entertained the prospect.


