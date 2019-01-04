Video: Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Runs Away from Reporters After Calling to Impeach 'Motherf***er' Trump

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib refused to take questions from reporters Friday after video surfaced of her declaring she would “go in and impeach the motherf**ker,” referring to President Donald Trump.

In video posted to social media, Tlaib (D-MI), who was sworn into Congress Thursday, is seen attempting to avoid a throng of reporters who asked if she stood by her impeachment remarks.

Oh man. After victoriously shouting to a cheering audience that she will "impeach the motherfucker" Trump, Rep. Rashida Tlaib *literally* runs scared from reporters asking her if she stands by the comments. She's new here so does not know where to go – lol [Via @BoKnowsNews] pic.twitter.com/c1Bg5guQJv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2019

How is @RepRashida going to "speak truth to power" when she can't even speak to a small group of harmless reporters who have no power? https://t.co/OTbZghcRWh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019

On Thursday, Tlaib was caught on video telling a group of supporters at a MoveOn function about a conversation she had with her son regarding bullies.

Foul-mouthed Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from Michigan: "We're going to impeach the mother f#cker" Trump, she told her child. Great mother. pic.twitter.com/AGZA4CgtYK — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 4, 2019

From Mediaite:

Tlaib quoted her son telling her, “Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.” And then she said, “’Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

After running away from journalists, Rep. Tlaib took to Twitter later Friday to declare she did indeed stand by her comments.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

She also claimed President Trump’s presidency represented a “constitutional crisis.”

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

Tlaib’s calls for impeachment would represent a radicalization of the Democrat party, if not for the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with Today also entertained the prospect.