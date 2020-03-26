Video: Muslim Women Gather in Groups, Claim Coronavirus Can't Infect Them

A video clip out of India shows Muslim women defying social distancing rules by gathering in groups in the street while claiming they are immune to coronavirus.

Yes, really.

The women were gathered to protest against the India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which they claim discriminates against Muslims, and were not about to let a deadly global pandemic stop them.

One woman claimed that coronavirus was predicted in the Koran and that “death will come anyway, don’t frighten us by using this virus.”

“Allah is great, Allah sent this coronavirus,” claimed another woman, adding, “Allah makes decisions about who needs to live and who needs to die.”

“Here we are standing in groups. Nothing will happen to us. No disease can infect us,” she added.

Another woman claimed the only people afraid of coronavirus were those who lived in fear.

Well, I suppose at least some of them were covering their faces.

This week the Indian government announced that 80 cities would go under complete lockdown with trains and buses suspended and markets, malls, cinemas, schools, colleges and gyms all closed.

As we highlighted yesterday, there was also a large protest march against coronavirus in Egypt, with footage showing crowds of men walking down the street shouting “Allahu Akbar” in ‘defiance’ of COVID-19.

