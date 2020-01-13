Video: Muslims Attack Transgender For Harassing Woman Wearing Hijab

A video out of Berlin shows a group of Muslim men attacking a transgender person in a dress in response to a woman wearing a hijab being harassed.

The clip shows a man in a dress screaming at the Muslim woman before attempting to grab her hijab.

He is then approached by a Muslim man and more men who arrive shortly afterwards. The transgender receives several punches to the face before attempting to leave.

In a second clip, the man in the dress screams at Muslim men working inside a barbers shop who then threaten to call the police.

Respondents to the video reacted with a mixture of ironic satire and near despair.

“The best Germany we have ever had,” remarked one.

“An image of our degrading, morally degenerate society,” commented another.

Remember; Diversity is a strength!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!