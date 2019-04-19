Video: Muslims Try to Attack Activist Who Threw Koran in the Air

A shocking video out of Denmark shows police bundling an activist into a van after he was attacked by Muslims for throwing a Koran in the air.

Lawyer and political campaigner Rasmus Paludan was surrounded by police and placed inside a cordon for the protest in Copenhagen.

The video shows him catching a copy of the Koran as it is thrown to him.

All hell then breaks loose as one Muslim man tries to attack Paludan while others began rioting.

The riots continued for the rest of the day, with rocks and fireworks being thrown at police.

The fire brigade responded to 20 fires while shops and cars were also torched.

Paludan said he was protesting against the 2015 Islamist Copenhagen terror attack.

One wonders what the response from Christians would have been in a similar situation.


