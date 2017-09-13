VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi repeatedly slurs, flubs name of ‘Hamilton’ playwright

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke for less than six minutes from a prepared text, but she couldn’t get through her remarks without repeatedly slurring and flubbing the name of a liberal playwright being honored by the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the author of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” was at the Capitol on Tuesday to receive the Freedom Award.

As Pelosi spoke, she repeatedly had trouble saying his name, and while closing her remarks, called him Lin-Manuel “Madonna.”

Another time, she referred to him as “Ramanda.”

Other times, she seemed to have trouble speaking altogether.

Watch:


