VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi Threatens Gun Confiscation

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Alex Jones and Stewart Rhodes watch and react to Nancy Pelosi’s threat of gun confiscation during some future Democrat’s Presidential administration.

“Want to talk about a national emergency? Let’s talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America,” Pelosi said, referencing the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 dead last year.

“That’s a national emergency. Why don’t you declare that emergency, Mr. President? I wish you would. But a Democratic president can do that. A Democratic president can declare a national emergencies as well. The precedent that the president is setting here is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans.”

Brighteon version:


