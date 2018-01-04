Video: NBC Reporter Asks White House Press Secretary If POTUS Is Mentally Ill

Trump derangement syndrome hasn’t gone anywhere in the first few days of the new year. Wednesday’s White House Press gathering was a prime example, with reporters asking Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if she thinks the President is a mentally ill authoritarian.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander informed Sanders that he had “a couple of questions,” which he’d “try to make simple,” before literally asking if Trump is mentally unstable.

After asking Sanders if she thought Donald Trump Jr. is guilty of treason for meeting a Russian lawyer in 2016, which she noted was “a ridiculous accusation,” Alexander asked the following corker:

“If I can ask you, after the tweet about nuclear threats — the nuclear button tweet threat. Should Americans be concerned about the president’s mental fitness? That he appears to speak so lightly about threats regarding a nuclear button?”

So, in Alexander’s world, it’s Trump who is potentially dangerous and mentally ill, despite the fact that it was Kim Jong Un who threatened to nuke America.

Which is exactly how Sanders responded, saying that Americans should “be concerned about the mental fitness” of the Korean dictator owing to his “repeated threats” and regular missile tests.

Another reporter, Hunter Walker of Yahoo News, then followed up with an equally asinine question, asking if it is Trump who is the authoritarian:

“In the last day or so, we’ve seen President Trump attack the press, the Justice Department and now his former ally Steve Bannon. By attacking critics and key institutions in our democracy, isn’t the President engaging in authoritarian behavior?” Walker asked.

Sanders responded that Trump “is simply responding often to the news of the day,” adding that America is “a dangerous place” if its President “can’t respond aggressively to an individual like the leader of North Korea that continues to threaten Americans.”

The media talking point that Trump is mentally unfit has been elevated to the forefront now that the Russian conspiracy has died a death. This was no more exemplified this week than in an editorial released by The Atlantic asking “Is Something Neurologically Wrong With Donald Trump?”