Video: News Networks Uniformly Use "Trump Is 1984" Script

The major US news networks all use the same talking points to encourage Americans to think and act in a way that suits the establishment, yet in a startling display of doublethink, news anchors and talking heads all uniformly declared this week that it is President Trump who is the Orwellian character.

The following video complied by The Media Research Center painfully highlights how the networks all used the ‘Trump is 1984‘ talking point to demonise the President who was specifically advising Americans not to believe the lies and deception the mass media churns out.

Trump was speaking to the Veterans of Foreign Wars gathering Tuesday, noting “This country is doing better than it’s ever done before economically, but it’s all working out. And just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Cue the scripted responses:

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber said “Trump’s blatant request that people ignore their own eyes could literally be ripped from George Orwell’s famous dystopian novel 1984, which casts partisan censorship of truth as, “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes stated ‘Do not believe what you see or read’ echoes a line from George Orwell’s 1984. ‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, on air at the same time repeated the same scripted point, stating “It’s what dictators, it’s what authoritarian rulers say. I mean, it’s kind of unbelievable in the truest sense of the word. It reminds me of there was a quote from Orwell in 1984, said, ‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ It certainly sounds a lot like what the president is saying.”

Later on MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, a proven liar, stated “That was President Trump again today with those comments that reminded some folks of Orwell’s 1984, sales of which have spiked since Inauguration Day.”

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist continued the scripted talking point the next day stating “Another moment from that event yesterday in Kansas City. There were plenty of posts on Twitter yesterday linking something President Trump said with George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said “I mean, it’s fair to say that people are very hard on the president, but how dangerous is his rhetoric? I mean, it’s as though it was straight out of the book 1984.”

Former Obama official Ned Price added “You know, there’s a concept in 1984 called the Memory Hole, where the ruling party, they try and re-create history and try and create it in their own image. And that is precisely what we have seen.”

CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon stated “that language he used really closely mirrors language from frankly George Orwell’s 1984, where the party’s line is, ‘Don’t believe what you see and hear.’”

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera declared that “Critics are comparing that to a line from George Orwell’s novel 1984 about a nightmarish authoritarian state. ‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’”

CNN political director, David Chalian, said it was “a pretty obvious comparison.”

The media, in its obsession with opposing a President who will not cease in highlighting its duplicity, is engaging in its own form of Orwellian doublethink, knowingly selling a narrative that is not reflective of reality, or the opinions of most Americans.

Orwell also wrote in 1984 that “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”