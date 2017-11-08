Video: Northam's Victory Speech Interrupted By Far-Left Protesters

Democratic Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam was escorted off stage by his security detail after protesters disrupted his victory speech Tuesday night.

Northam was telling a jubilant crowd of supporters that he had “received a gracious call” from his Republican opponent Ed Gillespie when a male protester yelled, “Sanctuary for all,” an apparent reference to the serving lieutenant governor’s pledge to sign any bill that came to his desk that would ban sanctuary cities.

Read more


Related Articles

DHS Nominee: No Need For Full US-Mexico Border Wall

DHS Nominee: No Need For Full US-Mexico Border Wall

Government
Comments
All Out War: The Plot To Destroy Trump Discovered

All Out War: The Plot To Destroy Trump Discovered

Government
Comments

Why Mueller Must Go

Government
Comments

Trump-Putin Meeting In Vietnam ‘Highly Likely’ – Kremlin

Government
Comments

Dems Demand Gun Ban On Domestic Abusers — Law Already Exists!

Government
Comments

Comments