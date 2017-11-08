Video: Northam's Victory Speech Interrupted By Far-Left Protesters

Democratic Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam was escorted off stage by his security detail after protesters disrupted his victory speech Tuesday night.

Northam was telling a jubilant crowd of supporters that he had “received a gracious call” from his Republican opponent Ed Gillespie when a male protester yelled, “Sanctuary for all,” an apparent reference to the serving lieutenant governor’s pledge to sign any bill that came to his desk that would ban sanctuary cities.

WATCH: Ralph Northam escorted off stage after protesters disrupt victory speech in Virginia pic.twitter.com/MLQzv5d82k — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 8, 2017

