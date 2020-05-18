Video: Nurse Exposes Coronavirus Face Masks Using Common Sense

Registered Nurse Danika Bueno recently uploaded a YouTube video explaining why wearing a face mask for long periods can be harmful to the body.

Bueno begins the video by detailing how patients with respiratory alkalosis are instructed to breathe into a paper bag in order to fix the bloodstream’s PH balance.

Breathing into a paper bag is close to the same thing as wearing a face mask in that it alters the wearer’s PH balance.

Bueno also notes that most masks people are wearing are highly ineffective against viruses.

In fact, she claims those who wear masks frequently are making themselves more prone to infection by making their bodies acidotic and by touching their faces more often than those who don’t wear masks.

