The New Zealand shooter’s manifesto reveals an ideology more in common with the left than mainstream propaganda may run with.

28-year-old Brenton Tarrant went on an anti-Muslim rampage, targeting two Mosques in the city of Christ Church, New Zealand.

What has been dubbed a terrorist attack by the authorities and described as such by the shooter’s manifesto, has so far claimed the lives of 49 and wounded roughly the same number.

Tarrant was arrested after targeting a second mosque.

Additionally, three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting, but the details of their involvement remain unclear.

Tarrant announced his intent to attack the mosque on 8chan and then live streamed the 17 minutes of terror on Facebook.

The footage quickly spread on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto titled, “The Great Replacement,” rants on topics regarding mass immigration, low European fertility rates and Tarrant’s explanation for committing the attacks.

For the most part, Tarrant makes it clear that the attack intends on adding fuel to the fire of division in the United States, accelerating the left’s clampdown on Second Amendment rights.

Digging deeper, the manifesto reveals a self-avowed eco-fascist with communist leanings that have more in common with Norway mass shooter Anders Breivick and fascist Oswald Mosley, while referring to Charleston Church shooter Dylan Roof as an apparent means of continuing to troll the left into responding.

