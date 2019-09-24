VIDEO: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

Did President Obama use a strange accent when he greeted “climate change” activist Greta Thunberg last week?

CNN aired a clip from the Obama Foundation of the former president greeting the teenager in his Washington, DC office.

Thunberg, who is Swedish and 16 years old, speaks English with an accent.

Former President Obama met with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg in Washington, DC https://t.co/9xcrgf6RAP pic.twitter.com/hGypUbgc72 — CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2019

“It is very good to see you again,” Obama said, extending his hand.

“Very good to see you,” Thunberg replied.

“Thank you so much for stopping by to say hello,” Obama continued with a noticeable staccato in his delivery.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota gushed over Thunberg’s anti-global warming activities.

Obama tweeted a photo of himself sharing a fist bump with the teen.

Just 16, @GretaThunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action. She embodies our vision at the @ObamaFoundation: A future shaped by young leaders like her. pic.twitter.com/VgCPAaDp3C — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2019

“Just 16, @GretaThunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates,” he tweeted.

CNN’s John Berman said, “They’re the ones who are going to have to carry the bag on this.”



Eco Fascist Greta Thunberg Released A Hate Filled Rant and Looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.