Video: Obama Calls Trump An Angry Racist With ‘Mommy Issues’

During an appearance at his own foundation in Chicago Monday, former President Obama took a not so veiled swipe at President Trump, suggesting that Trump is racist and has ‘mommy issues’.

Obama was asked about inaction on climate change and took the opportunity to bad mouth his successor.

“The reason we don’t do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues,” Obama said.

Obama takes a veiled shot at Trump: Says he's not acting on global warming because of "hate, anger, racism — mommy issues." pic.twitter.com/cnniVOl7sl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 20, 2018

Obama then referred to himself as ‘Spock’.

“People call me Spock for a reason, I believe in reason and logic and all these enlightenment values, but the thing that really we have to invest in is people. We got to get people to figure out how they work together — in a — you know, how do we get people to work together in a cooperative, thoughtful, constructive way.”

Later on during the appearance, Obama passively aggressively criticized Trump again, not mentioning him by name.

Obama stated that he believes given the choice, people would live in the US rather than any other countries, but that the US was better off while he was still President.

He stated that if people could choose a time and place to be born, they would choose the US.

“You’d choose now – or maybe two years ago,”Obama said to a laughing crowd.

Not content with sniding at Trump, Obama also took shots at other unnamed elected representatives, suggesting he couldn’t get things done because of them.

“You start think, ya know what, this alderman is a knucklehead,” Obama said, using a fictitious scenario as a metaphor.

“So, then you go to the state legislature, and you look around,” Obama said, sniggering.

“These ‘jamokes’… not all of them, but I’m just saying you start to get a sense of ‘this is what it was like dealing with the alderman.'” he added.