Video: Ocasio-Cortez Envisions Socialist Utopia - with Carbon Taxes for All!

Democrat apparatchik Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid out a utopian model of socialism during an appearance on The Daily Show Thursday.

Asserting she’d met with a Nobel Prize economist, the New York Democrat from the Bronx described three ways to fund the government under socialism – tax the rich, carbon taxes for all and slash military spending.

“So we’ve got $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill,” the 33-year-old Democrat stated. “They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years. Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have.”

She went on to say she’d cut military spending because the armed forces are receiving funding they’re not asking for.

“Then the last key, which is extremely extremely important is re-prioritization. Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for,” the wishful New York District rep said. “They’re like, ‘We don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re like, ‘Don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?”


