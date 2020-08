A Business Insider article rose to the top of Reddit r/Politics with the claim that, “Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz shared Russian misinformation about Black Lives Matter protesters burning Bibles.”

Reading into the article, however, reveals that the burning of the bibles DID occur and the only complaint Business Insider has is that Ruptly, a Russian news agency, published the video showing it.

