Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

The viral clip of conservative commentator Candace Owens accusing Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., of distorting her comments in such fashion that he must “believe black people are stupid” has become the most-viewed C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing.

The Twitter video of the exchange so far accumulated nearly 6.8 million views and appears to be on track to be most watched C-SPAN clip from a House hearing on all platforms.

Candace Owens: "I think it's pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I'm deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me." pic.twitter.com/UioMSZK93d — CSPAN (@cspan) April 9, 2019

“In less than 24 hours, this video is the most watched C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing (4.47 million views),” tweeted Jeremy Art, C-SPAN’s social media senior specialist, before the video got another 2.3 million views.

