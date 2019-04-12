Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

Image Credits: Screenshot.

The viral clip of conservative commentator Candace Owens accusing Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., of distorting her comments in such fashion that he must “believe black people are stupid” has become the most-viewed C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing.

The Twitter video of the exchange so far accumulated nearly 6.8 million views and appears to be on track to be most watched C-SPAN clip from a House hearing on all platforms.

“In less than 24 hours, this video is the most watched C-SPAN Twitter video from a House hearing (4.47 million views),” tweeted Jeremy Art, C-SPAN’s social media senior specialist, before the video got another 2.3 million views.

