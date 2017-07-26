Video of Teacher’s Confrontation with Border Patrol Agent Goes Viral

Video of a San Diego teacher’s tense confrontation with Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in New Mexico has gone viral after she was asked if she was an American citizen, reports CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV.

San Diego mother and middle school teacher Shane Parmely refused to answer.

“As the back-and-forth began, Parmely is heard on the video remarking, ‘I’m passing (on) a federally-funded highway, driving, minding my own business. And I get pulled over and asked if I’m a citizen.'”

Turning around to address someone in the back seat, Parmely says, “I’m not answering.”

