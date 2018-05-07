Video: Off-Duty Cop Pulls Gun on Man Buying Mentos

An off-duty police officer pulled a gun on an innocent man in California after accusing him of stealing from a convenience store.

Newly released footage of the incident, which took place earlier this year in Buena Park, shows 49-year-old Jose Arreola being held at gun point after the officer claimed he stole a pack of Mentos.

In an interview with the Orange County Register, Arreola said he is still affected by the officer’s brazen behavior.

“It’s been a month and I still can’t shake it,” Arreola said. “It was traumatic, the whole incident. I grew up in Santa Ana. I’ve been shot at before.”

Arreola added that the episode has dramatically altered his ability to trust law enforcement.

“He was so arrogant and cocky, because he holds a badge, because he’s a cop,” Arreola said. “We just feel like we can’t trust cops no more.”

“I’ve seen a lot of videos of cops mistreating people, but I never thought it would happen to me. I just feel disappointed.”

Buena Park Police Chief Corey Sianez took to Facebook to state that an investigation was currently underway.

“We were aware of this incident after it occurred and we immediately began conducting an administrative investigation into the conduct of the officer involved,” Sianez said.

Arreola has since retained an attorney and is seeking financial compensation from the Buena Park Police Department.